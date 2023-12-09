Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires 6,412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

