Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

