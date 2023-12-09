S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,481,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,655,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,698,000 after buying an additional 262,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

