Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

