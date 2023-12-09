Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,867,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,379,000 after purchasing an additional 423,333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $339.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

