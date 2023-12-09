Slagle Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.31.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

