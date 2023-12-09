Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $462.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.30 and a 200-day moving average of $441.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $462.87.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
