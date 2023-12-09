Vivaldi Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $422.92. 5,125,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,987. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $423.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

