Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.