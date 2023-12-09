Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 816,830 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.61% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $458,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 127.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

