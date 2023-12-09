Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,295 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,331. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

