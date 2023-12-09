Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $3,372,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,846,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,376,578.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 893,574 shares of company stock worth $199,554,667. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $250.81. 4,605,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,317. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

