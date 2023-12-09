Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 36,561 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $56,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 1,939,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

