NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

