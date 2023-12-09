Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

