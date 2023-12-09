Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $51,774,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 93.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $610.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $613.61. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.11.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

