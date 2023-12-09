Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.