Cynosure Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,870 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.01. 2,499,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.82. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

