Cynosure Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PEP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.68. 5,115,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,836. The company has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
