Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 16,039,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,705,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.