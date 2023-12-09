Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,087,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The company has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

