Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

