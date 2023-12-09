Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 581.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

