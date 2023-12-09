Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.78. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $339.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

