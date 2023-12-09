NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 327.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.38. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

