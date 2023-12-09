GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $255.74 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.