Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4,485.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Shares of V stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39. The stock has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

