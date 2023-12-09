Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

