GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

