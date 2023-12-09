Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

