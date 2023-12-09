Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

