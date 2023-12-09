Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,552 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 820,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.