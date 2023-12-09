Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

