Slagle Financial LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $243.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

