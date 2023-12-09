18,628 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Crown Castle makes up about 1.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

