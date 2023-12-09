Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $314.46 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $462.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.73. The company has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.