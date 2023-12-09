Cynosure Management LLC Takes $6.56 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 92.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 193,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,588,000 after acquiring an additional 93,280 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,687,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.57. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

