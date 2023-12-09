Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

