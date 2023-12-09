Slagle Financial LLC Buys Shares of 70,090 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Altria Group makes up about 2.0% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

