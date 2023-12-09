1,719 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,180.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $16.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,242.95. 163,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,655. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,248.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,020.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,998.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.