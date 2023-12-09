Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.03. 4,732,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

