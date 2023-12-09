Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $47.01 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,497 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 20,117,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Read More
