Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $47.01 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,497 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 20,117,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.