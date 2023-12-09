Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.10. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $244.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

