Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.