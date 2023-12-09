Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 267,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 777.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267,560 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

