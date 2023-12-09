SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lowered by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

