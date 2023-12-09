Worldly Partners Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Worldly Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 36.8% of Worldly Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Worldly Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.11.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

COST opened at $610.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $613.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.45 and a 200-day moving average of $552.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

