iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

