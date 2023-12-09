Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

