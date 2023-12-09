Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 53,181 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,181 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

